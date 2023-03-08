Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Milan's Serie A setback won't affect trip to Spurs, says Pioli

AC Milan will not be affected by their weekend Serie A defeat when they visit Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League last-16 second leg on Wednesday, coach Stefano Pioli said. The Italians beat Spurs 1-0 at San Siro last month but suffered a Serie A setback as their four-game winning streak in all competitions ended with Saturday's 2-1 loss at Fiorentina.

Golf-PGA Tour turning the page with sweeping changes

It is a great time to be a PGA Tour player declared commissioner Jay Monahan on Tuesday, describing the sweeping changes to the tour's structure as a new chapter in what will be a bestseller. That new chapter, however, appears to have been ripped from the LIV Golf playbook with the PGA Tour last week announcing that next season will see reduced fields (70 to 78 players) and no cuts at eight big-money ($20 million) designated events in response to the threat posed by the Saudi-backed circuit.

Athletics-Ukraine's Ryzhykova fighting in the best way she can - on the track

Hurdler Anna Ryzhykova, one of an estimated 40,000 athletes across all sports forced to flee Ukraine to train abroad after Russia's invasion, says she is fighting for her homeland in the best way she can - with her results on the track. The Olympic bronze medallist has already qualified for the World Athletics Championships in August and the renewal of the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, announced by the sport's global governing body on Wednesday, will help ease her road there.

NHL roundup: Stars rally, but Flames pull out late win

Tyler Toffoli scored the game-winning goal with 6.2 seconds remaining in regulation to give the visiting Calgary Flames a 5-4 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday and snap a five-game winless skid. Nick Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also scored for the Flames, who recovered after blowing a pair of two-goal leads. Nazem Kadri, Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar each collected two assists, and goalie Jacob Markstrom made 29 saves.

Soccer-Time for more women at UEFA's top table, says Norway's Klaveness

The time has come for more women at the highest level in football and not just representing the women's game, Norwegian Football Association (NFF) president and UEFA executive committee candidate Lise Klaveness told Reuters. The 41-year-old former Norway international said that she did not want to be appointed to the highest committee of European soccer's governing body, known as ExCo, and instead is aiming to break new ground by being elected by the other national associations.

Soccer-Brilliant Benfica crush Brugge to reach Champions League last eight

Clinical Benfica thrashed shell-shocked Club Brugge 5-1 with two goals from striker Goncalo Ramos to knock the Belgian side out of the Champions League and reach the quarter finals 7-1 on aggregate at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday. Led by a tireless Joao Mario, who netted a late penalty, and the in-form Ramos, Benfica showed exactly why they are seen in Portugal as the country's best side since Jose Mourinho's Porto were crowned European champions 19 years ago.

World Athletics renews funding for Ukrainian athletes

World Athletics will once again help fund Ukrainian athletes' as they prepare for the Aug. 19 to 27 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, the sport's global governing body said on Tuesday. World Athletics announced it was renewing the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, plus several steps planned towards achieving gender equity as part of its #WeGrowAthletics campaign in celebration of Wednesday's International Women's Day.

Soccer-Chelsea beat Dortmund 2-0 to reach Champions League quarters

Chelsea reached the Champions League quarter-finals as a first-half goal from Raheem Sterling and a controversial penalty by Kai Havertz overturned a first-leg deficit on Tuesday and propelled them to a 2-1 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund. Just as they had in Germany three weeks ago when Dortmund won 1-0, 2021 champions Chelsea squandered chance after chance in the first half, with Germany's Havertz hitting the post as well as the side netting.

FIFA, US Soccer must face antitrust lawsuit -US appeals court

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived an antitrust lawsuit accusing FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation of illegally banning foreign clubs and leagues from staging official matches in the United States. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said Relevent Sports LLC, a sports promoter controlled by billionaire Miami Dolphins American football team owner Stephen Ross, plausibly alleged that the October 2018 ban unlawfully restricted competition.

Tennis-Hometown hero Fritz, No.1 Swiatek eye title defences at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz's bid to retain his Indian Wells crown is boosted by a depleted men's field while Iga Swiatek will look to become the first woman to go back-to-back in the desert in three decades when main draw action kicks off on Wednesday. A year ago Fritz overcame a painful ankle injury suffered on the morning of the final to beat Spanish great Rafa Nadal and reach the promised land in "Tennis Paradise".

