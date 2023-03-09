Left Menu

Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure first WPL win

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:32 IST
Gujarat Giants beat RCB by 11 runs, secure first WPL win

Gujarat Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 11 runs to secure their first win of the Women's Premier League here on Wednesday.

Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley (65) and Harleen Deol (67) powered Gujarat Giants to 201 for seven after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat.

In reply, RCB managed 190 for six to succumb to their third defeat on the trot. Sophie Devine waged a lone battle for the Bangalore outfit with a 45-ball 66.

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana got out cheaply for 18, while Ellyse Perry made 32.

For the Giants, world's No. 1 all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner came out on top in bowling, claiming 3/31 with her off-spin.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 201 for 7 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 67, Sophia Dunkley 65: Heather Knight 2/17, Shreyanka Patil 2/32).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 190 for 6 in 20 overs (Sophie Devine 66; Ashleigh Gardner 3/31).

