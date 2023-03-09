Sports News Roundup: Spring training roundup: Yankees' Gerrit Cole fans 7; Tennis-Tsitsipas throws cold water on his Indian Wells chances and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Spring training roundup: Yankees' Gerrit Cole fans 7

New York right-hander Gerrit Cole struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings but the St. Louis Cardinals scored three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Yankees 4-0 on Wednesday in Tampa. Cole gave up no runs on two hits and no walks. Cardinals starter Jake Woodford yielded no runs on three hits and a walk in four innings.

Tennis-Tsitsipas throws cold water on his Indian Wells chances

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said he does not expect to put up much of a fight at Indian Wells or the Miami Open as he continues to nurse a shoulder injury he suffered earlier in the year. "I am still in recovery and I won't be pretending ... that I have chances of doing well in these next two tournaments, because that would be wrong," he said bluntly at a press conference on Wednesday.

Tennis-Medvedev will respect Wimbledon decision on Russian participation

Russian Daniil Medvedev said he will respect whatever decision Wimbledon makes regarding the participation of Russian players at the tournament this year amid his home country's ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Wimbledon was the only Grand Slam last year to refuse players from Russia and its ally Belarus, and tournament officials are expected to announce their policy for this year's event soon.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant sits, Devin Booker carries Suns

Devin Booker scored 44 points on 17-of-23 shooting to help the Phoenix Suns roll to a 132-101 victory over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. Kevin Durant was scheduled to make his home debut for Phoenix but slipped and injured his left ankle in pregame warmups. Booker made up for Durant's absence, sinking six 3-pointers while scoring 35 or more points for the fourth consecutive game.

Tennis-Nakashima bests fellow American Isner as Indian Wells gets underway

Rising American Brandon Nakashima beat veteran John Isner 7-6(7) 6-3 to set up a second round meeting with Daniil Medvedev in first round action at Indian Wells on Wednesday. Nakashima, 21, saved a set point in the first breaker and stepped up his defence in the second to see off the big-serving Isner before a crowd that included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family.

NHL roundup: Wild defeat Jets, point streak hits 11 games

The Minnesota Wild extended their point streak to 11 games as they defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday. Minnesota got multi-point efforts from Marcus Foligno, who had a goal and an assist, and Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Middleton, who each registered a pair of helpers.

Indonesian match official jailed over deadly soccer stampede

An Indonesian court sentenced a soccer match official to one and a half years in prison on Thursday after finding him guilty of negligence over one of the world's deadliest stadium stampedes. The October 2022 derby match in Malang, East Java, between Arema FC and Persebaya Surabaya ended in chaos with 135 spectators killed, many crushed as they fled for exits after police fired tear gas into the crowd.

Conference tournament finals: Triple-double sends Colgate to NCAAs

Tucker Richardson recorded a triple-double as Colgate cruised to a 79-61 home win over Lafayette in the Patriot League tournament final on Wednesday at Hamilton, N.Y. Richardson registered 14 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to become the first Raiders player to produce a triple-double since Adonal Foyle in 1997. Keegan Records added 21 points and five blocked shots to help Colgate (26-8) qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third year in a row.

Olympics-Retired Canadian Olympians call for Russian, Belarusian exclusion at Paris 2024

A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians have urged the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) to reverse its support for Russian and Belarusian participation at next year's Paris Games, unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) set out a path in January for those athletes, who were banned from many international competitions after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine last year, to compete without their flags and anthems.

Games-Alberta to explore Commonwealth Games bid but trouble looms

Alberta will explore a bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games but could be tripped up by the same plebiscite hurdle that sank Calgary's effort to stage the 2026 Winter Olympics. Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) announced on Wednesday the Alberta bid, centred around the province's two biggest cities Calgary and Edmonton, as the preferred candidate after Hamilton's bid collapsed.

(With inputs from agencies.)