Left Menu

Cricket-Bangladesh stun world champions England in T20 series opener

After a brief opening stand between Litton Das and Rony Talukdar, Shanto (51) combined with debutant Towhid Hridoy for 65 runs to give Bangladesh some momentum, but the pair were then dismissed in consecutive overs as the chase looked in danger of being derailed. Shakib, who was the hero in Bangladesh's one-day international win over England earlier this week, came to their rescue once again, scoring 34 off 24 in a calm knock under pressure to secure his side's first-ever T20I win over England.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 18:39 IST
Cricket-Bangladesh stun world champions England in T20 series opener

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto scored a half-century before all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan got the hosts over the line for a six-wicket win against Twenty20 world champions England in Chattogram on Thursday to kick off their three-match series. Put in to bat, England looked to be in control when openers Jos Buttler (67) and Phil Salt stitched together an 80-run partnership, but Buttler received little support after Salt was dismissed on 38 and the visitors were restricted to 156-6.

Hasan Mahmud was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he took two wickets, while four of his team mates claimed a wicket apiece. After a brief opening stand between Litton Das and Rony Talukdar, Shanto (51) combined with debutant Towhid Hridoy for 65 runs to give Bangladesh some momentum, but the pair were then dismissed in consecutive overs as the chase looked in danger of being derailed.

Shakib, who was the hero in Bangladesh's one-day international win over England earlier this week, came to their rescue once again, scoring 34 off 24 in a calm knock under pressure to secure his side's first-ever T20I win over England. "The way we approached the game was fantastic, under the pump in the first ten overs but no-one panicked. Stuck to the plans," Shakib said.

"In T20, when you don't think too much you tend to play well. Hopefully we can keep this in the dressing room. This is a great start for the World Cup in 2024 in West Indies." The second T20I will be played in Mirpur on Sunday followed by the third game on Tuesday at the same venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

ANALYSIS-Emerging market central bank pivot plans face a Fedache

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023