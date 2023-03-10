India dismiss Australia for 480, reach 36/0 on Day 2

India reached 36 for no loss in their first innings after dismissing Australia for 480 on the second day of the series-deciding fourth Test here on Friday.

Rohit Sharma (17 batting) and Shubman Gill (18 batting) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India still 444 runs behind.

Ravichandran Ashwin (6/91) was the most successful bowler for India as he picked up five wickets on the second day, while Axar Patel managed to remove Usman Khawaja (180). Mohammed Shami (2/134) had taken two wickets on day one.

Earlier, resuming the day at 255 for 4, Khawaja and Cameron Green (114) kept batting with ease as they added another 123 runs to consolidate Australia's position.

After a barren morning session, Ashwin dismissed Green and Carey (0) in a space of four balls, before getting rid of Mitchell Starc (6).

Patel then trapped Khawaja, but Todd Murphy (41) and Nathan Lyon (34) added 70 runs to frustrate India.

Ashwin returned to pick up the remaining two wickets.

Brief Scores: Australia first innings: 480 all out in 167.2 overs (Usman Khawaja 180, Cameron Green 114; R Ashwin 6/91). India first innings: 36 for no loss in 10 overs (Rohit Sharma 17 batting, Shubman Gill 18 batting).

