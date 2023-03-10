Left Menu

Honoured to have met cricket legends like Gavaskar, Laxman, Harbhajan: Australian PM

It was great to open the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a stadium designed by a Brisbane-based architectural firm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 18:07 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 17:40 IST
Honoured to have met cricket legends like Gavaskar, Laxman, Harbhajan: Australian PM
Australian PM Anthony Albanese (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said it was a great honour for him to meet Indian cricket legends, such as Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh, when he visited the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to watch an India-Australia Test match.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Albanese watched a part of the first session of the first day of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Both leaders also took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf cart before the start of the match.

In his media statement after his talks with Modi here, Albanese said he was honoured to join the Indian prime minister on the first day of the fourth match of the Border-Gavaskar Test series.

''It was also a great honour I must say...to meet Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and other legends, including Harbhajan Singh. It was great to open the match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a stadium designed by a Brisbane-based architectural firm. (This is) a concrete example literally of the cooperation between Australia and India and the mutual benefit that arises from it,'' he said.

''I am pleased to have exchanged a revised sports memorandum of understanding, which will promote cooperation between our sports-loving nations, including recognising equality, diversity and inclusion in sports,'' Albanese added.

He also said kabaddi will be showcased at the 2026 Commonwealth Games to be held in Regional Victoria in Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023