Left Menu

India's Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale storm into singles semi-finals of ITF Women's Open

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 19:17 IST
India's Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale storm into singles semi-finals of ITF Women's Open

India's Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale displayed immense tenacity while registering three-set wins to reach the singles semi-finals of the ITF Women's Open here on Friday.

Raina, fourth seed in the tournament, fought past Dea Herdzelas of Bosnia And Herzegovina 6-1, 6-7 (7), 7-5 while Bhosale overcame eighth seeded Briton Eden Silva 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 at the KSLTA Stadium.

Raina will face Bhosale in an all-Indian semi-final on Saturday.

The ongoing tournament -- a part of the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour -- is hosted by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA).

Earlier, top seeded Brenda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic entered the semi-finals with a 6-0, 7-5 victory over Indonesia's sixth seeded Madelyne Nugroho. The No. 5 seed Dalila Jakupovic also registered an easy 6-2, 6-0 win against Ikumi Yamazaki in the other quarter-final.

''The first set was going pretty easy and fast and in the second I was leading 5-3 but I didn't really use my chances. Then at 5-5 I broke her serve and then I held my serve to win the match,'' said Fruhvirtova after her win. ''I am happy that it was not a three-set match because physically I was not 100 percent — probably because of the matches and the heat as well. I am happy that I have eased through.'' Later in the day, Bhosale and her Swedish partner Jacqueline Awad went down to No. 1 seeded Portuguese pair of Jorge Fransica and Jorge Matilde 6-2, 3-6, 8-10 in the doubles semi-final.

Fransica-Matilde will face Greco-British pair of Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Eden Silva in the final on Saturday. Grammatikopoulou and Silva defeated Dalila Jakupovic of Slovakia and Amandine Hesse of France 6-1, 6-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023