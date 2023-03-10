Time for a new start in UK-France relations, Macron says at joint preser with Sunak

France and Britain need a fresh start in their relationship, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a joint press conference in Paris with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday.

"It is time for a new start," Macron said, at a summit designed to reset ties after years of bickering over Brexit.

Macron said French and British friendship sometimes gets a break during sports games, but added that history links the two countries.

