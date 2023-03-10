Left Menu

‌Birsa Munda hockey stadium gets Guinness certificate

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was Friday handed a certificate of recognising Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela as the worlds largest fully seated hockey stadium by Guinness Book of World Records, an official release said.The award was given to the chief minister during the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament at Rourkela.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-03-2023 23:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 23:51 IST
‌Birsa Munda hockey stadium gets Guinness certificate

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was Friday handed a certificate of recognising Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela as the world's largest fully seated hockey stadium by Guinness Book of World Records, an official release said.

The award was given to the chief minister during the ongoing FIH Pro League tournament at Rourkela. The Hockey World Cup 2023 was recently staged here succesfully.

The stadium, which is now a benchmark in hockey infrastructure, was built in a record 15 months and has a seating capacity for 20,011 with uninterrupted viewing experience for all. "It was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the world's largest fully seated hockey stadium adding to the celebration of the Hockey World Cup and bringing immense pride for the India and Odisha," the release issued by the chief mnister's office said.

Receiving the award Chief Minister Patnaik said, "This recognition by Guinness Book of World Records is a testament that our state Odisha has come a long way and has made a mark in the international sports map. It is a matter of great pride for all of us and I thank everyone who was part of this project, to the people of Sundergarh and the hockey fans for their unconditional support to the sport."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global
4
NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launch

NASA, SpaceX prep for Crew-5 return to Earth and 27th resupply mission launc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023