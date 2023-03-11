Jonathan David nets hat trick as Lille draws with Lyon 3-3

Lille striker Jonathan David notched a hat trick to become the top scorer in the French league and Lyon substitute Alexandre Lacazette netted two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw.

David raised his league tally to 19, one more than Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe.

Lille remained in sixth place, level on points with Rennes in the last European spot, while Lyon moved into eighth place on goal difference.

David put the host ahead in the 46th minute by converting a low cross from Jonathan Bamba.

The Canada striker dedicated his goal to Tiago Djalo, who suffered a season-ending knee injury against Lens last weekend, by holding up his teammate's shirt to the crowd.

David then doubled the lead with a penalty in the 61st after Rayan Cherki's cynical foul on Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Lyon capitalized on a poor clearance from Benjamin Andre to pull one back in the 64th when Bradley Barcola fired home a diagonal strike.

David restored Lille's two-goal lead by sending Lyon goalkeeper Remy Riou the wrong way from another spot kick in the 79th after Lacazette moved his arm to block a free kick from Remy Cabella.

In his return from a hamstring injury, Lacazette redeemed himself by heading a cross from Sael Kumbedi into the bottom corner to make it 3-2 in the 83rd.

The former Arsenal striker equalized in the 89th by guiding the ball into the top corner after Barcola's cutback.

It could have gone either way in the closing minutes. Lacazette volleyed wide in the second minute of stoppage time and Lille had a penalty canceled in the last seconds after a video review showed minimal contact between Bamba and Kumbedi.

On Saturday, league leader PSG visits Brest and Rennes faces Auxerre. AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)