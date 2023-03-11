Left Menu

South Africa beats West Indies by 284 runs to sweep series

And even though Bavuma fell for 172 early on the fourth day and missed the double-century he was targeting, and the home team was all out for 321, the lead was already more than enough to clinch the series.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:42 IST
South Africa bowled West Indies out for 106 in a commanding 284-run win in the second test on Saturday to sweep the series 2-0.

West Indies was facing a daunting target of 391 and collapsed under the pressure in its second innings, surviving for just 35.1 overs as South Africa won before tea on the fourth day at the Wanderers.

Gerald Coetzee claimed 3-37 and six wickets in the match to play a leading role in the Proteas' attack in the 22-year-old fast bowler's second test appearance.

Off-spinner Simon Harmer had 3-45 and left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj 2-4, although Maharaj didn't get the chance to improve on those impressive bowling figures after injuring his left ankle as he tried to set off on a celebratory run when his second wicket was confirmed on a television review.

Maharaj threw his arms up and took a step as if to run off in celebration when Kyle Mayers was given out lbw, but then immediately slumped to the ground holding his left foot as his teammates stood around him. He was taken off the field on a stretcher.

The bizarre injury didn't affect South Africa's push for victory as minor resistance by Joshua Da Silva (34), Jason Holder (19) and Alzarri Joseph (18) ended quickly.

South Africa's victory was set up by new captain Temba Bavuma's big century on the third day that put the home team in total control of the test and set West Indies its huge target.

Bavuma was 171 not out overnight and South Africa 287-7 in its second innings.

