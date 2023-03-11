Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin passes Stenmark to become record World Cup winner

Mikaela Shiffrin's sense of timing was impeccable as the American celebrated a record 87th Alpine skiing World Cup win on Saturday in the same Swedish resort of Are where she first triumphed in 2012. It was fitting also that she became the most successful World Cup skier of all time in the homeland of Ingemar Stenmark, the great whose previous record had endured since his 86th win in 1989.

Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round

Stefanos Tsitsipas's hopes of taking over the world number one ranking with an Indian Wells title ended in a 7-6(0) 4-6 7-6(5) second-round loss to Australian Jordan Thompson on Friday. Second seed Tsitsipas told reporters on Wednesday that he did not expect to make a deep run at the tournament due to his ailing shoulder and it was unclear how much he had left in the tank after he was blanked in the first set tie-breaker.

NBA roundup: Spurs deal Nuggets 2nd straight loss

Keldon Johnson hit for 23 points and recently acquired Sandro Mamukelashvili scored all 11 of his points in the fourth quarter as the host San Antonio Spurs waylaid the Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets 128-120 on Friday to snap a two-game losing streak. The Spurs were up by five points heading into the final period and by 123-116 after a ringing 3-pointer by Mamukelashvili with 2:33 to play. That seemed to put the Nuggets to sleep as San Antonio stretched its advantage to a game-high 12 points on Devin Vassell's layup a minute later.

Golf-Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

The Players Championship favourite and world number one Jon Rahm withdrew from the tournament ahead of his second round on Friday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, due to illness. Rahm, who arrived at the PGA Tour's flagship event seeking his fourth win of the season, opened with a one-under-par 71 on Thursday that left him seven shots behind first-round leader Chad Ramey.

Tennis-Gauff weighs in on Florida education debate

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff on Friday stressed the importance of teaching a full version of history amid a debate in her home state of Florida over an African American studies course for U.S. high school students. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis blasted the pilot course when its contents were leaked last fall, saying it pushed a liberal agenda.

Soccer-PSG's Neymar undergoes ankle surgery

Paris St Germain's Brazil forward Neymar has successfully undergone surgery on his right ankle, the Ligue 1 side announced on Friday. Neymar, who has 13 goals and 11 assists in Ligue 1 this season, has not played since a 4-3 win over Lille last month, missing PSG's last three games.

Soccer-Four Real Betis fans arrested after violence at Manchester United game

Four Real Betis fans were arrested at Old Trafford on Thursday for disorderly conduct at their team's Europa League last-16 game against Manchester United, local police said on Friday. During the match, in which flares and other objects were thrown into the stands, a policeman was injured when a person from the away section threw a pyrotechnic device.

