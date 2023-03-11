Left Menu

Bayern beats Augsburg, moves 3 points clear in Bundesliga

Irvin Cardona scored Augsburgs consolation in injury time.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 11-03-2023 23:00 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 23:00 IST
Bayern beats Augsburg, moves 3 points clear in Bundesliga

Defenders fired Bayern Munich three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 5-3 rout of Augsburg in their Bavarian derby.

João Cancelo opened the scoring and Benjamin Pavard grabbed two goals before Alphonso Davies continued the trend of defenders scoring with Bayern's fifth goal in the 74th.

Leroy Sané also scored for the 10-time defending champions to increase the pressure on Borussia Dortmund ahead of the late game. Dortmund needed to beat relegation-threatened Schalke in the Ruhr derby in Gelsenkirchen to stay level on points with Bayern.

Leipzig moved to third with a 3-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach, and there were 1-1 draws between Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart, and Hertha Berlin and Mainz.

Hertha was playing its first game since the club confirmed Miami-based 777 Partners had taken over as a majority shareholder.

In Munich, Augsburg's Mergim Berisha riled the home team when he scored in the second minute after Pavard failed to clear the ball.

It left Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann cursing on the sideline, but Cancelo – making a rare start – equalized in the 15th, then Pavard atoned for his mistake by scoring four minutes after that and adding another with a stylish volley in the 35th. Sané made it 4-1 before the break.

Berisha pulled one back with a penalty early in the second half but the result was never in doubt. Irvin Cardona scored Augsburg's consolation in injury time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; Moderna loses bid to shift liability in COVID-19 vaccine patent case and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on their Overall Health

Mylo Survey Reveals 72% of Women See Positive Impact of Digital Solutions on...

 Global
3
Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over Taiwan: Report

Chinese military pushes for wartime legislation amid escalating tension over...

 China
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia; Tennis-Tsitsipas crashes out of Indian Wells in second round and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Inter's slim title hopes fading after late defea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023