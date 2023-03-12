Sports News Roundup: Conference final roundup: Vermont wins America East; Cricket-Kohli approaches hundred, India 362-4 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Conference final roundup: Vermont wins America East

Dylan Penn scored 21 points to lead Vermont to a 72-59 win against UMass Lowell in the America East Conference tournament final in Burlington, Vt. The top-seeded Catamounts (23-10) extended their winning streak to 15 games and are headed back to the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season and the fifth time under coach John Becker.

Cricket-Kohli approaches hundred, India 362-4

Virat Kohli appeared on course to end his century drought as the top order batter made 88 not out to propel India to 362 for four in reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 in the fourth and final test on Sunday. India lost Ravindra Jadeja in the morning but Kohli and KS Bharat, who was batting on 25, denied Australia another wicket in the slow-moving session on day four at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Cricket-New Zealand chase 257 for victory in first test against Sri Lanka

New Zealand will go into the final day of the first test against Sri Lanka needing 257 runs for victory with nine wickets in hand after a 14th century from Angelo Matthews dragged the tourists right back into the contest at Hagley Oval on Sunday. Matthews scored a defiant 115 and shared partnerships of 105 with Dinesh Chandimal (42) and 60 with Dhananjaya de Silva (47 not out) to help extend Sri Lanka's lead from 65 runs overnight to 284 when they were dismissed for 302.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry's heroics propel Warriors past Bucks

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the final 1:51 of regulation and overtime, lifting host Golden State to a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in San Francisco. Curry took over a game that the Warriors trailed 108-100 with 2:05 remaining after a 3-pointer by the Bucks' Joe Ingles. After he almost single-handedly forced the overtime, he sandwiched a pair of Klay Thompson hoops with two- and 3-pointers of his own, giving Golden State it wouldn't relinquish. Curry later iced Golden State's seventh straight home win with an interior hoop and two free throws.

Golf-McIlroy looking forward to being "purely a golfer" after missing Players cut

After missing the cut at the Players Championship on Saturday, Rory McIlroy said he is looking forward to spending more time being a golfer rather than being the figurehead of the PGA Tour's feud with LIV Golf. Until this week's Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, McIlroy had done a decent job of juggling his duties as a leading voice on the PGA Tour's Player Advisory Council and the world's third ranked golfer.

Golf-Scheffler powers into Players Championship lead

Scottie Scheffler powered into the third-round lead at the Players Championship on Saturday, taking advantage of ideal scoring conditions as the golfers produced a spectacular display of birdies, eagles, a rare ace and a record low round from Tom Hoge. Masters champion Scheffler, who can reclaim the number one world ranking with a win on Sunday, got his round off to a sizzling birdie-eagle start to lay the foundation for a seven-under 65 and two-shot lead over Australia's Min Woo Lee going into Sunday's final round at the TPC Sawgrass.

Tennis-Fritz survives Shelton scare to reach Indian Wells third round

Defending champion Taylor Fritz battled back against fellow American young gun Ben Shelton 4-6 6-4 6-3 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz breezed past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-3 in second-round action at Indian Wells on Saturday. An energized Shelton came out firing, crushing an emphatic overhead to break Fritz's mighty serve en route to grabbing the first set and putting the tournament on upset watch.

Soccer-Liverpool stunned by Bournemouth, Tottenham back on track

Liverpool came crashing down to earth as Bournemouth stunned Juergen Klopp's side with a 1-0 victory to move out of the Premier League's relegation zone on Saturday, while Manchester City beat Crystal Palace to stay on Arsenal's tail at the top. Victory would have lifted Liverpool temporarily into fourth place but instead it was Philip Billing's goal that settled the contest in favour of Bournemouth as the south coast side avenged a 9-0 hammering at Anfield earlier this season.

Tennis-Raducanu says luck cuts both ways after advancing at Indian Wells

Britain's Emma Raducanu has learned that good fortune can be fleeting and bad luck can cruelly compound itself but said she is on the upswing following her second-round victory at Indian Wells on Saturday. The 20-year-old has been beset by an avalanche of injuries and illnesses of late but was all smiles after knocking out Polish 20th seed Magda Linette 7-6(3) 6-2 for her biggest win since her triumph at the 2021 U.S. Open.

Alpine skiing-Shiffrin slaloms past Stenmark's World Cup record

An emotional Mikaela Shiffrin wrote her name in the history books as the most successful Alpine World Cup skier of all time on Saturday with a record 87th career win in a women's slalom in Äre in Sweden. The 27-year-old American, who took her first win at the same resort in December 2012, had equalled the previous record of retired Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in a giant slalom on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)