WPL: UP Warriorz win toss, elect to bat against MI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 19:15 IST
UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match here on Sunday.

The UP side made one change from the previous game with Shabnim Ismail coming in place of an unwell Grace Harris in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians also made one change bringing in Dhara Gujjar in place of Pooja Vastrakar.

The Teams: UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Devika Vaidya, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

