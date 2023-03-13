Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:43 PM EDT on Sunday, March 12

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:43 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

FOOTBALL Sunday's XFL schedule

Arlington at St. Louis, 4 p.m. Vegas at D.C., 7 p.m.

- - Field Level Media's Top 50 Free Agents

Move over March Madness, here comes NFL free agency. Football's springtime spending spree gets a rolling start on Monday when teams are permitted to make contact with players on their shopping list. FOOTBALL-NFL-TOP-50-FREE-AGENTS-2023, Field Level Media

- - Report: Bucs targeting free agent QB Baker Mayfield

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to target free agent quarterback Baker Mayfield as a replacement for the retired Tom Brady, NFL Network reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TB-MAYFIELD, Field Level Media

- - Chiefs' Chris Jones: 'I will not play for another franchise'

Extending the contract of defensive tackle Chris Jones seemingly was on the to-do list of the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, at it appears they might be close. FOOTBALL-NFL-KC-JONES, Field Level Media

- - Report: Bills, LB Matt Milano agree to 2-year extension

The Buffalo Bills agreed to a two-year extension through the 2026 season with All-Pro linebacker Matt Milano, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-MILANO, Field Level Media

- - - - BASEBALL

Sunday's schedule Roundup from 16 spring training games

- - World Baseball Classic

Japan vs. Australia at Tokyo, 6 a.m. Netherlands vs. Italy at Taichung City, Taiwan, 7 a.m.

Nicaragua vs. Israel at Miami, Noon Great Britain vs. Canada at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico at Miami, 7 p.m. Mexico at USA in Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Australia at Czech Republic in Tokyo, 11 p.m. - -

Red Sox LHP Chris Sale won't start Opening Day Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale will not pitch on Opening Day, manager Alex Cora confirmed Sunday.

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-SALE-KLUBER, Field Level Media - - - -

NBA Sunday's schedule

Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Portland at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7 p.m. New York at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

- - Warriors unsure if Andrew Wiggins (personal) will return

The Golden State Warriors are uncertain whether forward Andrew Wiggins will return this season. Wiggins, 27, has been away from the team for undisclosed personal reasons for a month. BASKETBALL-NBA-GSW-WIGGINS, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's conference tournament finals Ivy: Yale at Princeton, Noon

Atlantic 10: Dayton vs. VCU at New York, 1 p.m. SEC: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 18 Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

AAC: No. 1 Houston vs. Memphis, 3:15 p.m. Big Ten: No. 5 Purdue vs. Penn State, 3:30 p.m.

- - NCAA Tournament selection

Men's field announcement, 6 p.m. Women's field announcement, 8 p.m.

Favorites/odds on champion, regional winners East Region breakdown

Midwest Region breakdown South Region breakdown

West Region breakdown - -

Ex-LSU coach Will Wade to take over at McNeese State Former LSU head coach Will Wade will be introduced Monday as the new men's basketball coach at McNeese State.

BASKETBALL-NCAAB-MCNS-LSU-WADE, Field Level Media - - - -

NHL Sunday's schedule

Boston at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Vegas at St. Louis , 7 p.m. Carolina at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.

- - Leafs captain John Tavares fined $5K for slashing

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares drew a $5,000 fine for slashing Edmonton Oilers defenseman Vincent Desharnais on Saturday night. HOCKEY-NHL-TOR-TAVARES-FINE, Field Level Media

- - - - MLS

Sunday's schedule Dallas at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

Sunday's schedule NASCAR Cup Series at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

Sunday's schedule PGA -- Players Championship

- - - - TENNIS

Sunday's schedule ATP -- Indian Wells, Calif.

WTA -- Indian Wells, Calif. - - - -

ESPORTS Sunday's schedule

CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 17 Call of Duty League Major III at Arlington, Texas

eMLS Cup Last Chance Qualifier at Austin, Texas

