NHL roundup: Bruins become fastest team to 50 wins

Garnet Hathaway scored with 6:06 remaining in regulation as the Boston Bruins overcame an early two-goal deficit to down the visiting Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Saturday afternoon, becoming the fastest team to 50 wins in NHL history. The Bruins reached 50 wins in 64 games, bettering the mark of 66 shared by the 1995-96 Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning.

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry's heroics propel Warriors past Bucks

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his game-high 36 points in the final 1:51 of regulation and overtime, lifting host Golden State to a 125-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in San Francisco. Curry took over a game that the Warriors trailed 108-100 with 2:05 remaining after a 3-pointer by the Bucks' Joe Ingles. After he almost single-handedly forced the overtime, he sandwiched a pair of Klay Thompson hoops with two- and 3-pointers of his own, giving Golden State it wouldn't relinquish. Curry later iced Golden State's seventh straight home win with an interior hoop and two free throws.

Soccer-Union draw 1-1 at Wolfsburg to stretch winless run and drop to fourth

Union Berlin conceded an 84th minute equaliser to VfL Wolfsburg substitute Patrick Wimmer on Sunday and had to settle for a 1-1 draw that stretched their winless run to four league games. The Berliners, who had failed to score in their previous three Bundesliga games, went in front when Croatia international Josip Juranovic sent goalkeeper Coen Kasteels the wrong way to end their goal drought with a 72nd minute penalty.

Soccer-Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win

Arsenal showed no sign of feeling the pressure in their bid for a first Premier League title since 2004 as they strolled to a 3-0 victory at Fulham on Sunday to answer chasing Manchester City's win 24 hours earlier. Unlike a week ago when the Gunners required a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time to beat Bournemouth, the points were in the bag by halftime at Craven Cottage with Gabriel, Gabriel Martinelli and captain Martin Odegaard all on target.

Soccer-Almiron secures victory as Newcastle rise to fifth

Miguel Almiron came off the bench to secure a 2-1 victory for Newcastle United over Wolverhampton Wanderers with only his second goal since December to move his side up into fifth place in the Premier League on Sunday. Left out of the starting line-up by manager Eddie Howe, Almiron got his chance in the 68th minute and made his mark 11 minutes later with a superbly-taken goal to earn Newcastle a first league win in six games.

Tennis-Fritz survives Shelton scare to reach Indian Wells third round

Defending champion Taylor Fritz battled back against fellow American young gun Ben Shelton 4-6 6-4 6-3 and top seed Carlos Alcaraz breezed past Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-3 in second-round action at Indian Wells on Saturday. An energized Shelton came out firing, crushing an emphatic overhead to break Fritz's mighty serve en route to grabbing the first set and putting the tournament on upset watch.

Soccer-Raphinha strikes again to give Barca win at Athletic

Barcelona winger Raphinha secured a 1-0 win in LaLiga for the second straight week this time at Athletic Bilbao as his side tightened their grip on top spot ahead of a potentially season-defining week in which they host second-placed Real Madrid. Repeating the combination of provider and scorer from last week's 1-0 win at Valencia, Raphinha netted a thunderous strike right on halftime after a brilliant pass by midfielder Sergio Busquets who spotted the Brazilian ghosting behind the defence.

Soccer-Juve edge closer to top six after 4-2 win over Sampdoria

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot scored in each half to help secure a 4-2 victory over bottom club Sampdoria in a thrilling game on Sunday that lifted his injury-hit side to seventh place and within sight of the last European spot. Massimiliano Allegri's Turin outfit now have 38 points and are four behind sixth-placed Atalanta.

Tennis-Garin stuns Ruud to reach last 16 at Indian Wells

Chilean Cristian Garin's aggressive play overwhelmed Casper Ruud at Indian Wells on Sunday as the qualifier upset the third seed 6-4 7-6(2) to book a spot in the last 16. Garin pounded 27 forehand winners and fought off a second set comeback attempt to dispatch the struggling Norwegian, who has yet to win consecutive matches this season.

Golf-Scheffler romps to Players Championship win, reclaims top ranking

Scottie Scheffler ran away with the Players Championship title on Sunday and along with it took the number one world ranking and the PGA Tour's richest purse of $4.5 million. It was another clinical effort from the unflappable American, who carded a final round three-under 69 on a gusty afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a commanding five-shot win over Briton Tyrrell Hatton, who closed with a 65.

