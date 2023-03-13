Left Menu

Cricket-Williamson steers NZ to dramatic victory, Sri Lanka's WTC hopes dashed

The win, which came on the back of the one-run victory over England after following on in Wellington, put the hosts 1-0 up in the two-match series and ended Sri Lanka's hopes of playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Kane Williamson played the leading role by notching up his 27th test century in a beautifully controlled innings of 121 not out after the first 4 1/2 hours of play at Hagley Oval had been washed out by rain.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI
New Zealand conjured up a remarkable victory for the second time in two weeks by chasing down a target of 285 runs on the final ball of the rain-shortened final day to beat Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first test in Christchurch on Monday. The win, which came on the back of the one-run victory over England after following on in Wellington, put the hosts 1-0 up in the two-match series and ended Sri Lanka's hopes of playing in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Kane Williamson played the leading role by notching up his 27th test century in a beautifully controlled innings of 121 not out after the first 4 1/2 hours of play at Hagley Oval had been washed out by rain. The winning run came when the former captain and the injured Neil Wagner ran a bye, Williamson securing the victory by diving full length to get his bat down in the crease before a direct hit broke the stumps.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

