Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Top 25 roundup: Purdue escapes Penn State for Big Ten title

Zach Edey totaled 30 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 5 Purdue hang on for a 67-65 victory over Penn State and secure the Big Ten Conference tournament championship on Sunday afternoon in Chicago. The top-seeded Boilermakers (29-5) won the Big Ten tournament title for the second time in program history and first time since 2009. It was the first time Purdue, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, won both the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles in the same year.

WBC roundup: Israel rallies to defeat Nicaragua in Pool D opener

Garrett Stubbs delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and right-hander Dean Kremer pitched four scoreless innings as Israel rallied for a 3-1 victory over Nicaragua in its opener of Pool D play on Sunday in Miami. Held scoreless through seven innings, Israel's three-run eighth included a game-tying RBI single from Spencer Horwitz. Five Israel pitchers held Nicaragua to four hits and had 12 strikeouts, with Robert Stock pitching a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save.

Tennis-Bob Bryan appointed U.S. Davis Cup captain

American doubles great and former Grand Slam champion Bob Bryan has been named U.S. Davis Cup captain, the country's tennis association (USTA) said on Monday. Bryan, who won 16 Grand Slam titles in men's doubles with his twin brother Mike and seven in mixed doubles, will take charge for the group stage in September this year.

NBA roundup: Knicks hold off Lakers, end 3-game skid

RJ Barrett scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter and the New York Knicks stopped a three-game losing streak by holding on for a 112-108 victory over the host Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 33 points after shooting 5-of-24 in his previous game, but Barrett played the role of closer. He was 6 of 12 in the fourth quarter and his layup snapped a 93-93 tie with 9:26 remaining. Barrett's bucket made it 110-100 with 2:34 left, but it was New York's final basket, and the Knicks survived a dicey finish.

Golf-Scheffler in his comfort zone ahead of Masters defence

Scottie Scheffler said he has become more comfortable with his game over the past year and is not overthinking things or striving for perfection after the American delivered a dominant victory at the Players Championship on Sunday. Masters champion Scheffler, who said last year he "cried like a baby" before the final round at Augusta National, was a picture of calm at TPC Sawgrass as he collected the PGA Tour's biggest winner's cheque of $4.5 million and regained the world number one ranking with his five-shot victory.

NHL roundup: Devils tie Hurricanes atop division after 3-0 win

Jesper Bratt scored twice and goalie Vitek Vanecek stopped all 32 shots he faced Sunday night as the host New Jersey Devils moved into a tie atop the Metropolitan Division with Carolina by beating the Hurricanes 3-0 in Newark, N.J. Jack Hughes scored in the first for the Devils, who have won three straight and have 94 points. New Jersey has 44 wins, one more than the Hurricanes, while Carolina has a game in hand.

Soccer-Raphinha strikes again to give Barca win at Athletic

Barcelona winger Raphinha secured a 1-0 win in LaLiga for the second straight week this time at Athletic Bilbao as his side tightened their grip on top spot ahead of a potentially season-defining week in which they host second-placed Real Madrid. Repeating the combination of provider and scorer from last week's 1-0 win at Valencia, Raphinha netted a thunderous strike right on halftime after a brilliant pass by midfielder Sergio Busquets who spotted the Brazilian ghosting behind the defence.

Golf-Scheffler romps to Players Championship win, reclaims top ranking

Scottie Scheffler ran away with the Players Championship title on Sunday and along with it took the number one world ranking and the PGA Tour's richest purse of $4.5 million. It was another clinical effort from the unflappable American, who carded a final round three-under 69 on a gusty afternoon in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for a commanding five-shot win over Briton Tyrrell Hatton, who closed with a 65.

Tennis-No added pressure of No. 3 ranking, says Pegula

American Jessica Pegula still finds it "weird" to think of herself as the world number three but the 29-year-old said she no longer feels any additional pressure to live up to her career-high ranking. Pegula broke into the top 10 at Roland Garros last year and rose to third after winning her first WTA 1000 title in Guadalajara in October.

Biathlon-NZ's Wright becomes first from southern hemisphere to win IBU title

Campbell Wright became the first athlete from the southern hemisphere to win an International Biathlon Union (IBU) medal after the New Zealander took gold in the 10km sprint at the junior world championships in Shchuchinsk, Kazakhstan. Wright, 20, shot a perfect 10 for 10 on the range and had the fastest time across the tracks as he finished 35 seconds ahead of Poland's Jan Gunka on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)