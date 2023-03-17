Horse racing-Galopin Des Champs romps to Gold Cup victory

Galopin Des Champs pulled away to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, earning a third success in five years for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins. The 7-5 favourite finished ahead of Bravemansgame (6-1) in second and Conflated (22-1) in third.

Ahoy Senor led for several jumps before suffering a heavy fall with six fences to go, forcing last year's winner A Plus Tard and jockey Rachael Blackmore off their line. “It wasn’t plain sailing, that’s for sure," Townend, who won twice on Al Boum Photo, told ITV racing.

"Everywhere I went there was a bit of trouble, his jumping just got a bit careful for the first circuit but going out I had full faith in him that he was going to get me out of trouble and he did."

