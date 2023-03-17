Left Menu

Horse racing-Galopin Des Champs romps to Gold Cup victory

The 7-5 favourite finished ahead of Bravemansgame (6-1) in second and Conflated (22-1) in third. Ahoy Senor led for several jumps before suffering a heavy fall with six fences to go, forcing last year's winner A Plus Tard and jockey Rachael Blackmore off their line.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2023 21:47 IST | Created: 17-03-2023 21:45 IST
Horse racing-Galopin Des Champs romps to Gold Cup victory
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Galopin Des Champs pulled away to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday, earning a third success in five years for jockey Paul Townend and trainer Willie Mullins. The 7-5 favourite finished ahead of Bravemansgame (6-1) in second and Conflated (22-1) in third.

Ahoy Senor led for several jumps before suffering a heavy fall with six fences to go, forcing last year's winner A Plus Tard and jockey Rachael Blackmore off their line. “It wasn’t plain sailing, that’s for sure," Townend, who won twice on Al Boum Photo, told ITV racing.

"Everywhere I went there was a bit of trouble, his jumping just got a bit careful for the first circuit but going out I had full faith in him that he was going to get me out of trouble and he did."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWeb 'moves on' from Soyuz-stranded satellites as its network nears completion and more

Science News Roundup: New analysis reveals dynamic volcanism on Venus; OneWe...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic - CDC; Sanofi to cut US price of its most-prescribed insulin by 78% and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnancy-related deaths in US surged during pandemic -...

 Global
3
SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

SpaceX to launch SES-18 and SES-19 communication satellites on Friday

 Global
4
The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity
Blog

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023