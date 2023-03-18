WPL: Gujarat Giants win toss, opt to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in must-win match

Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. RCB is at the bottom position in the points table with one win and five losses in six matches. They have a total of two points. GG is in the fourth position in the table with two wins and four losses in six matches. They have a total of four points.

GG skipper Sneh said at the toss, "We will bat first. The matches played earlier, the surface has got slower. In place of Mansi, Meghna comes in. I am happy with the way the girls performed the other day, they played with the right positive attitude. I think the pitches might change but 160-165 would be a par score." RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana said at the toss, "I do not know if the tosses have been 50-50 or 60-40. Do not mind losing tosses if we can win matches. We were looking to field anyway because we chase better than we set totals. One change, Renuka misses out and Preeti comes in."

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sushma Verma(w), Kim Garth, Sneh Rana(c), Tanuja Kanwar, Ashwani Kumari Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana(c), Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Disha Kasat, Megan Schutt, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose. (ANI)

