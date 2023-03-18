Rugby-France see off Wales to keep slim Six Nations title hopes alive

France ended their Six Nations campaign with an emphatic 41-28 bonus-point victory over Wales at the Stade de France on Saturday, maintaining a slim chance of retaining the title five months before they host the World Cup.

Damian Penaud crossed twice, Jonathan Danty, Uini Atonio and Gael Fickou scored a try each and Thomas Ramos kicked the other points, meaning Les Bleus will win the championship if Ireland lose to England without a bonus point later on Saturday. Wales, who looked to be heading for a much bigger loss early in the second half, fought back and finished with four tries by George North, Bradley Roberts, Tomos Williams and Rio Dyer, the other points coming from the boots of Dan Biggar and Leigh Halfpenny.

France lead the standings on 20 points, one ahead of Ireland, with Wales in fifth place on five points.

