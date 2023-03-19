Left Menu

Rayo botches trick penalty in draw; Atletico sinks Valencia

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 19-03-2023 10:15 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 10:13 IST
Rayo botches trick penalty in draw; Atletico sinks Valencia
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Spain

Where soccer greats Lionel Messi and Johan Cruyff had succeeded, the talented but mortal midfielders of Rayo Vallecano came up short.

The modest Madrid-based club was held to a 2-2 draw at home by Girona in the Spanish league after failing with back-to-back penalties — including a botched trick penalty kick — in a sequence that will go down as one of the oddest in recent memory for Spanish soccer.

Isi Palazón and Óscar Trejo had already scored to put their team ahead 2-1 when Rayo had a penalty call in its favor just before halftime.

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga saved Trejo’s spot kick, but he got another chance after the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken because a Girona player had illegally encroached the area.

On the second try, Trejo, instead of shooting directly at the goal, rolled the ball to the side for Isi, who had rushed into the box — only for Isi to fire it over the crossbar.

Perhaps they had been inspired by Messi and Luis Suárez, who had pulled off such a nifty trick penalty in a 6-1 win over Celta Vigo in 2016. But even though Isi and Trejo have helped eighth-place Rayo surpass expectations this season, they were unable to match the feat by the Barcelona greats.

The audacious tweak on the standard penalty, which turned a solitary play into a team move, became famous after Cruyff executed it while playing for Ajax in 1982.

The failed penalty marred what had been until then superb performances by Isi and Trejo. Isi had curled in the opener from outside the area in the 23rd minute, and Trejo had cut back to score from a tight angle in the 34th.

But Ukraine forward Viktor Tsygankov, who joined Girona from Dynamo Kyiv in January, scored his second goal of the game in the 52nd to split the points.

Rayo has only converted three of seven penalties this season.

“I am worried about our penalties because they have cost us several points,” Rayo coach Andoni Iraola said.

He said his players had improvised with the penalty trick.

“It was a decision of Trejo and Isi,” Iraola said. “I haven’t spoken to them. These things you have to think about, and then talk about it with a cool head. The only thing I can say is that we did not practice that.'' ATLETICO UNBEATEN Atletico Madrid increased its unbeaten streak to 10 games in the league after rolling to a 3-0 victory over a hapless Valencia.

Antoine Griezmann, Yannick Carrasco and Thomas Lemar all scored for Diego Simeone’s side, which has not lost in the league since falling to Barcelona in early January.

Atletico strengthened its hold on third place, closing to within five points of second-place Real Madrid before it visits leader Barcelona on Sunday.

Valencia is on the edge of the relegation zone after losing seven road games in a row.

CELTA WINS The current and future stars of Celta Vigo both scored in a 3-1 win at Espanyol that featured a stellar showing by Carles Pérez, who set up two goals before scoring late.

Pérez first set up 20-year-old Gabri Veiga for his ninth league goal of the season.

He next earned a penalty that Iago Aspas converted for his 12th goal of the campaign, a day after the 35-year-old Aspas was recalled by new Spain coach Luis de la Fuente. Only Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski with 15 goals has scored more in the league.

LATE PENALTY Gonzalo Melero’s stoppage-time penalty grabbed relegation-threatened Almeria a 1-1 draw with Cadiz.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023