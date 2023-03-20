Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Baseball-Astros' Altuve suffers broken thumb at World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will have surgery in the "upcoming days" for a fractured right thumb suffered when he was hit by a pitch during a World Baseball Classic game, the World Series champions said on Sunday. The eight-times Major League Baseball All-Star, who won his second World Series title with the Astros last November, exited Venezuela's quarter-final against the United States on Saturday after he was struck by a pitch in the fifth inning.

Badminton-China, South Korea bag titles at All England Open

Li Shi Feng defeated fellow Chinese shuttler Shi Yu Qi to win the men's singles title at the All England Open badminton championships on Sunday, while South Korea's An Se Young smashed her way to the women's title. The all-Chinese men's final ended 26-24 21-5, beginning neck-and-neck in the first game and ending in a decisive victory for 23-year-old Li in the second.

Rallying-Ogier wins in Mexico for a record seventh time

Toyota's world championship part-timer Sebastien Ogier won the Rally of Mexico for a record seventh time on Sunday, one more than old rival Sebastien Loeb. The Frenchman, an eight-times world champion, also went top of the overall standings after finishing 27.5 seconds clear of Hyundai's Belgian Thierry Neuville in the Guanajuato-based event.

Motor racing-Perez wins in Jeddah as Verstappen goes from 15th to second

Sergio Perez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from pole position in a Red Bull one-two on Sunday with Max Verstappen staying top of the championship after racing from 15th to second with the fastest lap. Double Formula One world champion Verstappen snatched the bonus point from Perez with a last-lap blast around Jeddah's floodlit Corniche street circuit that left him a point clear of the Mexican.

Soccer-Kessie's stunner hands Barcelona comeback win over Real Madrid

LaLiga leaders Barcelona's pursuit of a 27th Spanish title gained momentum after substitute Franck Kessie scored a stunning goal in added time to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid on Sunday. Barca took a huge step towards winning their first league title in four years by beating the champions for a third successive time. The result left second-placed Real 12 points adrift of the leaders.

Soccer-Juve entertain slim Champions League hopes with win at Inter

Juventus maintained their slim hopes of making it to next season's Champions League when Filip Kostic's goal earned them a 1-0 win at Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday. Kostic struck midway through the opening half to put Juve, who in January were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court investigating their transfer dealings, on 41 points after 27 games.

Rugby-France still on track for home World Cup despite losing Six Nations title

France surrendered their Six Nations title on Saturday but over the last four years they have rediscovered their brilliance and less than six months before hosting the World Cup Les Bleus know they have a credible shot at claiming the crown. Since Fabien Galthie became head coach in 2020, France have won 80% of their tests and went on a 14-game winning streak that ended against this year's Grand Slam victors Ireland to strike the right note of caution before the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 finals.

Cricket-Starc scythes down India as Australia win second ODI to level series

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc ripped through India's lineup with five wickets to lay the platform for a crushing 10-wicket win in the second one-day international in Visakhapatnam on Sunday that levelled their three-match series at 1-1. Chasing 118 to win after Starc claimed 5-53 for his ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs in a fiery spell earlier in the day, Australia romped home in only 11 overs to set up a thrilling finale in Chennai on Wednesday.

Soccer-Talking points from European soccer

Talking points from the weekend in European soccer leagues: BARCELONA TAKE HUGE STEP TOWARDS LALIGA TITLE

Tennis-Rybakina beats Sabalenka to claim Indian Wells title

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina beat a misfiring Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(11) 6-4 on Sunday to claim the Indian Wells title and avenge her loss to the Belarusian in the Australian Open final. Rybakina, playing in her first WTA 1000 final, came back from a break down to grab a tightly-contested first set during which second seed Sabalenka committed 10 double faults and the Kazakh 10th seed never trailed the rest of the way.

