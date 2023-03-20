Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Medvedev aims to build new streak after falling to Alcaraz; Baseball-Astros' Altuve suffers broken thumb at World Baseball Classic and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Medvedev aims to build new streak after falling to Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev suffered double disappointment on Sunday after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the Indian Wells final and seeing his 19-match winning run snapped, but the Russian said the only thing to do now was embark on another streak. Medvedev came into Sunday's final having won titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai but was thrashed 6-3 6-2 by Spaniard Alcaraz, leaving him one victory short of matching his 20-match winning run that ended in early 2021.

Baseball-Astros' Altuve suffers broken thumb at World Baseball Classic

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve will have surgery in the "upcoming days" for a fractured right thumb suffered when he was hit by a pitch during a World Baseball Classic game, the World Series champions said on Sunday. The eight-times Major League Baseball All-Star, who won his second World Series title with the Astros last November, exited Venezuela's quarter-final against the United States on Saturday after he was struck by a pitch in the fifth inning.

NHL roundup: Streaking Rangers blow by Predators

The New York Rangers remained red-hot Sunday night when they rode a six-goal first period to a 7-0 rout of the visiting Nashville Predators. The Rangers, who blanked the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-0 on Saturday night, have won four straight by a combined score of 22-5. They have scored 15 unanswered goals in their last three games, the longest streak in the NHL this season.

Tennis-Alcaraz routs Medvedev in Indian Wells final, reclaims No. 1 ranking

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz snapped Daniil Medvedev's 19-match win streak with a 6-3 6-2 rout in the Indian Wells final on Sunday that will see him leapfrog Novak Djokovic and return to world number one in the rankings. Alcaraz did not drop a set across six matches in the tournament and his performance in the California desert gives him an added boost of confidence ahead of his Miami Open title defence.

Women's NCAA roundup: No. 8 Ole Miss upsets No. 1 Stanford

Madison Scott's two free throws with 23 seconds left lifted the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels to their first Sweet 16 since 2007 by preventing No. 1 Stanford from making it for the 15th straight tournament. Angel Baker scored 13 points and Marquesha Davis added 12 for the Rebels (25-8), who squandered a 13-point, third-quarter deficit before Scott made a steal with Stanford trying to take its first lead of the game.

Spring training roundup: Max Fried stays unbeaten, Braves blank Twins

Max Fried gave up only one hit in 6 1/3 innings to remain undefeated this spring, and Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer to lead the visiting Atlanta Braves past the Minnesota Twins 5-0 Sunday in Fort Myers, Fla. Fried (3-0) walked two and struck out five and hasn't given up an earned run in 11 1/3 innings his spring. He finished 14-7 with a 2.48 ERA last season.

Tennis-Old habits die hard, Sabalenka derailed by erratic serve at Indian Wells

Aryna Sabalenka said she had slipped back into "old habits" with her serve during her 7-6(11) 6-4 loss to Elena Rybakina in Sunday's Indian Wells final but the Australian Open champion vowed to learn from her mistakes and come back stronger. Sabalenka struggled with her serve over the last few years before a stint with a biomechanics trainer turned her weakness into a weapon, which she used to great effect en route to her first Grand Slam title in January.

NBA roundup: Spurs overcome 24-point deficit, down Hawks

Keldon Johnson had 29 points and 12 rebounds and Devin Vassell added 29 points as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 24 points down to beat the visiting Atlanta Hawks 126-118 on Sunday afternoon. Atlanta led by 22 points at halftime but gave most of it back in a ragged third quarter, heading to the final period up just 103-100. The Hawks were still ahead at 114-108 until San Antonio forged a 16-0 run behind six points from Zach Collins and five from Blake Wesley to move to the front at 124-114 with 1:54 to play.

Tennis-Rybakina sets sights on top ranking after Indian Wells triumph

Elena Rybakina said she was targeting the world number one ranking after the Wimbledon champion defeated Aryna Sabalenka on Sunday to capture the Indian Wells crown for her first title of the season. Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but now represents Kazakhstan, missed out on 2,000 ranking points last year after Wimbledon was penalised for banning Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Alcaraz says self-belief helped overcome injury woes and reclaim top ranking

Carlos Alcaraz said his unwavering self-belief helped him come through an injury-plagued start to the season and drove his return to the top of the world rankings following his triumph at Indian Wells. The 19-year-old ended Daniil Medvedev's 19-match win streak with a 6-3 6-2 hammering on Sunday to leapfrog Novak Djokovic, who is not competing in the U.S. hardcourt swing as he cannot enter the country due to not being vaccinated against COVID.

