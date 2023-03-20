Record entries and purse for 7th leg of Women's Pro Golf Tour

A star-studded field with record number of entries and the highest prize fund for a domestic event will be the feature of the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Virtually all the top Indian women stars barring Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs will tee up at the event, carrying a record purse of Rs 23 lakhs, which gets underway on Tuesday.

Vani Kapoor, Amandeep Drall, Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal, who have been playing on the Ladies European Tour (LET) events, as also Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi and Gaurika Bishnoi, who will likely join them on the international circuit soon, are also in the field.

Five of the six winners of the six events held so far are also in the field, including Sneha Singh, the only multiple winner of the ongoing season. The other winners of the season, who will be at the event include Seher, Amandeep and Gaurika, who won the sixth leg in a play-off with Tvesa Malik.

Hitaashee Bakshi, who is on a comeback trail after being out of action for a while, will also fancy her chances after her first start last week.

The 33 professionals, which is the highest, will be joined by six amateurs, including Vidhatri Urs and Lavanya Jadon, who played for India at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific in Singapore earlier this month.

The current Order of Merit leader is Sneha Singh, who, after her two wins, is more than Rs.1,09,000 ahead of the second placed Seher Awal. Amandeep Drall is lying third and Khushi Khanijau and Jasmine Shekar are lying fourth and fifth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)