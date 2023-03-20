Pakistan Cricket Board confirms changes in white ball home series against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket Board have announced changes in the dates of their upcoming T20I series which was supposed to begin on 13 April. The Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series was initially set to be played between 13 and 23 April, but will now shift back a day with the opening T20I on 14 April and the fifth and final 20-over clash on 24 April. The T20Is in between will now be played on 15, 17 and 20 April.

The schedule for the subsequent ODI leg of the tour has also been tweaked - the series will start on 26 April and end on 7 May as initially scheduled, but the second, third and fourth ODIs will now be played on 30 April, and 3 and 5 May respectively. The ODIs will not be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, but will still help the teams prepare for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 later this year.

"This is an additional tour by the New Zealand cricket team and the matches will count towards ICC Team Rankings," the PCB release stated. "The ODIs will help Pakistan to prepare their side for the ACC Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, while the T20I will assist the PCB to continue with their rebuilding of the side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the USA and West Indies in June/July 2024."

The first match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on 14th April at the National Stadium Karachi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)