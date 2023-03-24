Soccer-Two more Chinese soccer officials probed for serious violations of law

Left Menu

Two top Chinese Football Association (CFA) officials are being investigated for suspected serious violations of the law, the country's sports authority said in a statement on Friday. Reuters has sought comment from the CFA. Wang and Huang are the latest high-profile officials being probed after a recent anti-corruption investigation of Chinese soccer.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 12:53 IST
Two top Chinese Football Association (CFA) officials are being investigated for suspected serious violations of the law, the country's sports authority said in a statement on Friday. Wang Xiaoping, director of the CFA's disciplinary committee, is suspected of "severe law violations" and Huang Song, head of the competition department, is being probed for "severe law and rule violations", the General Administration of Sport said.

It did not provide further details about the investigation or the alleged charges. Reuters has sought comment from the CFA.

Wang and Huang are the latest high-profile officials being probed after a recent anti-corruption investigation of Chinese soccer. Li Tie, the former national team coach and ex-Everton midfielder, CFA chairman Chen Xuyuan, and two former CFA officials were also placed under investigation earlier this year.

