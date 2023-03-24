Bengaluru's Shah excels in Dubai National Sportsbike Super Series

Left Menu

Bengaluru super bike rider Rushab Shah created ripples in Dubai, capturing six consecutive podiums at the tough Dubai National Sportsbike Super Series recently.He claimed the feats at the Dubai Autodrome to become the first Indian to excel in the Waleed Alshemais Dubai National Championship season 2022-23 last week. The 27-year made his stunning international debut after three seasons in the Indian National Racing championship.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2023 13:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 13:10 IST
He claimed the feats at the Dubai Autodrome to become the first Indian to excel in the Waleed Alshemais Dubai National Championship season 2022-23 last week. Except in one race, where he had a high-side, the Indian clinched seven podiums with two wins and five second place finishes, from the eight races that he took part in his class.

Astride a humble Yamaha R6 in the rookie category, the talented rider punched above his weight and secured many top-5 finishes in the higher Super Stock Experts class, which boasts of experienced riders with highly-engineered bikes. The 27-year made his stunning international debut after three seasons in the Indian National Racing championship. A former national level athlete and golfer, Shah missed the first round of the season due to an injury that he suffered at one of the Indian rounds but participated in all the four remaining rounds in the Waleed Alshemais Dubai National Championship in the Super Stock 600cc Rookie class.

