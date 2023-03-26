Left Menu

BWF Sudirman Cup: India draw with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Australia in Group C

The Sudirman Cup 2023 will be the 18th edition of the tournament. The matches will be played at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre.

BWF Sudirman Cup: India draw with Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Australia in Group C
PV Sindhu. (Photo- BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian badminton team has been drawn in Group C, alongside Commonwealth Games champions Malaysia, Chinese Taipei and Australia for the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023 in Suzhou, China from May 14 to 21. The draws were announced in the host city Suzhou on Saturday.

The Sudirman Cup 2023 will be the 18th edition of the tournament. The matches will be played at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. Sudirman Cup is an international mixed team badminton competition held biennially. Every tie in the Sudirman Cup consists of five matches - men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

The defending Commonwealth Games winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and the rising women's doubles team of Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly will be counted on to lead India's challenge in Suzhou. By winning the bronze medal at the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships last month, India earned a spot in the Sudirman Cup in 2023. India will face Malaysia in the group round of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships since the two nations have met before. That game was won by India 4-1.

Defending champions China, who won their 12th title at the 2021 edition in Finland, are in Group A with European champions Denmark. All groups:

Group A: China, Denmark, Singapore and Egypt. Group B: Indonesia, Thailand, Germany and Canada.

Group C: Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, India and Australia. Group D: Japan, South Korea, France and England. (ANI)

