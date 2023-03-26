Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2 PM EDT on Sunday, March 26

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 p.m. GMT/2:00 p.m. ET. - - - -

FOOTBALL Sunday's XFL schedule

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m. - - LB Bobby Wagner: 'Glad to be back in Seattle' Linebacker Bobby Wagner didn't take long to share his feelings about returning for a second stint with the Seattle Seahawks. FOOTBALL-NFL-SEA-WAGNER, Field Level Media

- - - - BASEBALL

Sunday's schedule Roundup from 16 spring training games

- - Report: Rays SS Wander Franco (quad) to have MRI Rays shortstop Wander Franco will have an MRI on his injured right quad Sunday, the Tampa Bay Times reported. BASEBALL-MLB-TB-FRANCO, Field Level Media - - Tigers' Tyler Nevin, Michael Lorenzen headed to IL Detroit Tigers third baseman Tyler Nevin and right-hander Michael Lorenzen will begin the season on the injured list, manager A.J. Hinch confirmed Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-DET-INJURIES, Field Level Media

- - Report: OF Kole Calhoun back on free agent market Outfielder Kole Calhoun is back on the free agent market after opting out of his minor league deal with Seattle, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-SEA-CALHOUN, Field Level Media - - - -

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Sunday's schedule

Dallas at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m.

Memphis at Atlanta, 6 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 6 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. - - LeBron James (foot) upgraded to questionable vs. Bulls Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Bulls. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES, Field Level Media

- - Hornets' Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. out in rematch vs. Mavs Guards Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. will each sit out their second straight game when the Charlotte Hornets host the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon. BASKETBALL-NBA-CHA-ROZIER-OUBRE, Field Level Media - - Report: Knicks signing DaQuan Jeffries to multi-year deal The New York Knicks are signing guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries to a multi-year deal, The Athletic reported Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-JEFFRIES, Field Level Media

- - - - NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Sunday's schedule Colorado at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Boston at Carolina, 5 p.m. Toronto at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Chicago, 6 p.m. St. Louis at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

- - Kings F Blake Lizotte to have hearing with NHL Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte will have a hearing with the NHL on Sunday for cross-checking Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey. HOCKEY-NHL-LAK-WPG-LIZOTTE, Field Level Media - - - -

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule

South: 6 Creighton vs. 5 San Diego State at Louisville, 2:20 p.m. Midwest: 5 Miami vs. 2 Texas at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

- - - - WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Sunday's NCAA Tournament schedule Greenville Region: 9 Miami vs. 3 LSU, 7 p.m.

Seattle Region: 5 Louisville vs. 2 Iowa, 9 p.m. - - - -

- - - - GOLF

Sunday's schedule World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

PGA -- Corales Puntacana Championship LPGA Drive On Championship

Champions -- The Galleri Classic - - - -

TENNIS Sunday's schedule

ATP -- Miami Open WTA -- Miami Open

- - - - ESPORTS

Sunday's schedule CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 17 final at Malta

- - - -

