Left Menu

"We thought we had enough," says Rovman Powell after losing against South Africa

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 13:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 13:20 IST
"We thought we had enough," says Rovman Powell after losing against South Africa
Rovman Powell (Photo: Instagram/Rovman Powell) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The entire West Indies camp was left in a state of disbelief as despite putting up a score of 258 runs on the board they ended up falling short of the target. After the match, West Indies, skipper Rovman Powell gave his verdict on the game, "Sometimes you have to put your body through stress and it was an important game. When we came off halfway, we thought we had enough. Credit has to be given to Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks. They took us off to a flier and played exceptional cricket. They applied pressure from ball one. (On Johnson Charles) We told him to go hard from ball one and he did that today," Powell said.

Skipper Powell made his contribution by playing a knock of 28(19) which included two sixes and a boundary. While the mindset of many teams takes a major toll after losing a game in such a fashion Powell believes that he is used to losing a game in such a way. "The guys are going in the right direction. It's just to take the things we did well today and take it into the third T20I. This is the seventh game I've been on the T20 circuit that we scored 240 or 250 runs and we lost so I am quite used to it now. The fast bowlers, it was not their day today so we tried to take pace off with me and Reifer coming in. We have to come back in the final game. It only gets more spicier, it only gets more nicer for the fans," Powell continued.

The West Indian team was able to put up a strong display in the first T20I match. They were able to take the momentum into the next game. Even if their efforts didn't pay off in the second match, they will be keen to make a strong comeback and clinch the series at the Wanderers Stadium on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023