Indore pitch rating changed for India vs Australia 3rd Test match after BCCI appeal

Indore's Holkar Stadium pitch rating has been changed after BCCI made an appeal. Initially, the pitch was rated as poor and received three demerit points. But after the appeal, the rating has been changed to below average.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 14:41 IST
Indian captain Rohit Sharma (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The 'poor' rating given to the pitch of Indore's Holkar Stadium used in the third Test match between India and Australia has been changed after an appeal from the BCCI. The pitch for the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series was initially rated as 'poor' and received three demerit points. However, after an appeal from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the rating has been changed from 'poor' to 'below average'.

The footage from the Test was reviewed by an ICC appeal panel which consisted of Wasim Khan, ICC General Manager - Cricket, and Roger Harper, ICC Men's Cricket Committee Member. Both were of the opinion that, while the guidelines had been followed by the Match Referee in accordance with Appendix A of the Pitch Monitoring Process, there was not enough excessive variable bounce to warrant the 'poor' rating.

The panel, therefore, made a conclusion that the pitch should be rated 'below average', meaning the Holkar Stadium will receive only one demerit point instead of the original three. The pitch used in the third Test in Indore was nothing short of paradise for the spinners, with a total of 14 wickets falling on the opening day. Out of the 31 wickets in the whole match, 26 were picked up by spinners.

The Test lasted for two days and a session, at the end of which Australia emerged victorious to book their berth in the ICC World Test Championship Final. Australia made it 2-1 in th Border Gavaskar Trophy. After that test match the Indian team had to wait a few more days to book their own place in the Final. Their position in the final was confirmed when New Zealand edged Sri Lanka in the first Test in Christchurch. India will face Australia in World Test Championship final at the Oval, London. WTC final will be played from 7 to 11 June with a reserve day in place (12th June). (ANI)

