Soccer-Hegerberg, Graham Hansen named in Norway WNT squad

She feels very happy to be back," coach Riise, who took over from Martin Sjogren after a disappointing Euros, told reporters. Norway will meet Spain on April 6 in Ibiza before taking on Sweden in Gothenburg five days later. They open their World Cup campaign against co-hosts New Zealand in Auckland on July 20.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 15:07 IST
Soccer-Hegerberg, Graham Hansen named in Norway WNT squad
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Attackers Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham Hansen have both been named in Hege Riise's Norway squad for their upcoming friendlies against Spain and Sweden, which will be their final scheduled games before the World Cup kicks off in July.

Olympique Lyonnais forward Hegerberg has recovered from injury and Graham Hansen returns after a muscle problem and a self-imposed break following an intense period that covered the 2022 European Championship in England and a heavy schedule with FC Barcelona. "She (Graham Hansen) feels that she has benefited from the break, she's now completely recovered from injury. She feels very happy to be back," coach Riise, who took over from Martin Sjogren after a disappointing Euros, told reporters.

Norway will meet Spain on April 6 in Ibiza before taking on Sweden in Gothenburg five days later. They open their World Cup campaign against co-hosts New Zealand in Auckland on July 20.

