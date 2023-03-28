Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua joins ZPM
Former India footballer Jeje Lapekhlua has joined Mizoram's main opposition party Zoram People's Movement (ZPM).
The 32-year-old Lapekhlua joined ZPM on Monday at his home town Hnahthial, party general secretary Eddy Zosangliana Colney said.
Lapekhlua, who is currently camping at Lunglei for the municipal polls slated on March 29, also confirmed to PTI about joining the ZPM.
Lapekhlua who hanged his boot last month, was the AIFF Player of the Year in 2016.
