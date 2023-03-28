Left Menu

Manolo Marquez to bid farewell at end of season

Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FCs head coach Manolo Marquez will be leaving his position at the end of the 2022-23 season.The Spanish coach, who led Hyderabad to a historic ISL title in the 2021-22 season, and a semifinal in the current season, had informed the club of his decision to leave in advance.However, Marquez will remain in charge of the team until the end of the current campaign, which includes the upcoming Super Cup and the playoff for continental spot.Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, Its been three incredible seasons for the Club under Manolo.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-03-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 14:39 IST
Manolo Marquez to bid farewell at end of season
Hyderabad FC head coach Manolo Marquez (Photo: ISL website) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Super League franchise Hyderabad FC's head coach Manolo Marquez will be leaving his position at the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Spanish coach, who led Hyderabad to a historic ISL title in the 2021-22 season, and a semifinal in the current season, had informed the club of his decision to leave in advance.

However, Marquez will remain in charge of the team until the end of the current campaign, which includes the upcoming Super Cup and the playoff for continental spot.

Hyderabad FC owner Varun Tripuraneni said, ''It's been three incredible seasons for the Club under Manolo. On behalf of everyone at HFC, I would like to thank Manolo for his immense contribution, putting the club amongst the best in the League.'' ''Manolo informed of his decision to leave in the beginning of February itself to give us adequate time to find a suitable replacement. This shows the respect he has towards the club,'' he added.

Speaking of his decision, Marquez said, ''It has been three wonderful and extraordinary seasons with Hyderabad, and for that I thank everyone at the club. However, the season is not over yet. We have a very important competition, the Super Cup, where we want to compete and win.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023