Left Menu

Motorcycling-Oliveira to miss Argentine GP after crash, Marquez penalty amended

"Considering the injury and non-participation of MotoGP rider Marc Marquez at the Argentina GP, the double long lap penalty shall be served in the next MotoGP race in which he will be able to participate," MotoGP said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2023 17:11 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 16:45 IST
Motorcycling-Oliveira to miss Argentine GP after crash, Marquez penalty amended
Miguel Oliveira Image Credit: Wikipedia

Miguel Oliveira will be the fourth rider to miss a MotoGP race this season after his team RNF Racing said he has been ruled out of the Argentine Grand Prix due to injuries suffered in the season-opening race in Portugal in a crash with Marc Marquez. Oliveira was in second place in the opening stages of his home Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday when Marquez locked up his Honda and barged straight into the RNF Racing rider as both crashed out of the race.

Oliveira was initially declared fit to race next weekend after medical checks showed he suffered only a contusion to his right leg, but his team later said he would now miss the second round in Argentina. GasGas Factory Racing Tech3's Pol Espargaro missed the weekend's action after a horrific crash in practice while Ducati's Enea Bastianini was taken to hospital after sustaining a right scapula fracture in a crash during Saturday's sprint.

Marquez, who apologised for his error, will also miss the second round due to a hand fracture and his penalty now carries forward to the next race he enters. "Considering the injury and non-participation of MotoGP rider Marc Marquez at the Argentina GP, the double long lap penalty shall be served in the next MotoGP race in which he will be able to participate," MotoGP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023