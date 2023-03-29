Left Menu

Tennis-Davis Cup Finals group stage set for Bologna, Valencia, Manchester and Croatian city

Valencia, Bologna and a yet-to-be-decided Croatian city will join Manchester as host venues for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday, adding that champions Canada will face Italy.

Reuters | Updated: 29-03-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 20:19 IST
Tennis-Davis Cup Finals group stage set for Bologna, Valencia, Manchester and Croatian city

Valencia, Bologna and a yet-to-be-decided Croatian city will join Manchester as host venues for the group stage of the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Wednesday, adding that champions Canada will face Italy. The Lawn Tennis Association on Tuesday announced that Manchester would be one of the hosts for September's group stage.

The Finals will have 16 nations competing in four groups from Sept. 12-17 across Manchester, Bologna, Valencia and Croatia -- with each staging one group of four teams . The top eight teams will then advance to the knockout stage, which will be held between Nov. 21-26 in Malaga.

The draw for the group stage was also held on Wednesday. Canada, Italy, Sweden and Chile were drawn together in Group A, which will take place in Bologna.

Last year's runners-up Australia, Britain, France and Switzerland make up Group B, with matches to be played in Manchester. Group C's Spain, Serbia, the Czech Republic and South Korea will meet in Valencia, setting up a potential clash between Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, while Group D teams Croatia, the Netherlands, the United States and Finland will play their games in Croatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023