Left Menu

Swimming-Peaty skips British championships to focus on his mental health

Triple Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he will miss next week's British swimming championships as he focuses on his mental health ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. "They don't understand the pressures these individuals put on themselves, to win over and over again. "As some people may know, I've struggled with my mental health over the last few years and I think it's important to be honest about it.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:19 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:19 IST
Swimming-Peaty skips British championships to focus on his mental health

Triple Olympic breaststroke champion Adam Peaty said he will miss next week's British swimming championships as he focuses on his mental health ahead of the 2024 Paris Games. The 28-year-old spoke in an Instagram post of his personal battles and the pressures that came with success. He said he was tired and not enjoying the sport as much as before.

"Everyone wants to sit in your seat until they have to sit in your seat...very few people understand what winning and success does to an individual's mental health," he said. "They don't understand the pressures these individuals put on themselves, to win over and over again.

"As some people may know, I've struggled with my mental health over the last few years and I think it's important to be honest about it. I'm tired, I'm not myself and I'm not enjoying the sport as I have done for the last decade." Peaty won 100m gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and repeated the feat at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning gold also in the 4x100m mixed medley.

His Tokyo success made him the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title. The eight times world champion failed to medal in the 100m at last year's Commonealth Games, coming back from a foot injury to finish fourth after going unbeaten for eight years.

Peaty also missed last year's world and European championships. "Some might recognise it as burnout; I just know that over the last few years I haven't had the answers that I'm looking for," he said on Wednesday. "With help, now I know how I can address the imbalance in my life.

"Whilst I am continuing to train, I have decided to withdraw from the British Swimming Championships next month. This is with the sole purpose of delivering the best performance possible in Paris at the 2024 Olympic Games." British Swimming said Peaty would continue working with long-standing coach Mel Marshall as part of his recovery process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch l...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for Omicron-era and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global
3
Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

Summer travel set to improve from last year, Ryanair CEO says

 United Kingdom
4
Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

Ryanair CEO says airfares set to rise by up to 15%

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023