Left Menu

Cologne hit with FIFA transfer ban over youth player signing

French club Marseille is in the process of appealing a ban imposed over its signing of Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 30-03-2023 13:57 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 13:55 IST
Cologne hit with FIFA transfer ban over youth player signing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German soccer club Cologne said FIFA has banned it from signing new players next season as punishment for breaking transfer rules in the case of a promising 17-year-old forward from Slovenia.

Cologne said in a statement late Wednesday that it was accused of inciting Jaka Cuber Potocnik to break his contract with Olimpija Ljubljana in his home country.

Cologne said a FIFA tribunal fined the club 51,750 euros ($56,100), banned it from signing new players in the next two transfer windows, and suspended Potocnik for four months.

The club, which announced plans to appeal the verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, argues Potocnik left Olimpija because of “numerous breaches of contract'' and says it has evidence it did not incite him to leave.

FIFA has not published any details of the case.

Potocnik is considered one of the brightest young talents in German club soccer. He has scored 13 goals in as many games in the under-19 league for Cologne this season and has represented Slovenia's national under-19 team.

In recent years, FIFA has stepped up efforts to enforce worldwide rules in the often cutthroat international transfer market, especially around the signing of players under the age of 18. Chelsea served a transfer ban for one window in 2019 after the sanction was reduced from two transfer windows on appeal. French club Marseille is in the process of appealing a ban imposed over its signing of Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye. English club Watford claims it had a valid agreement in place to sign Gueye before he moved to Marseille instead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023