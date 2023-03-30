India draw Japan, Vietnam, Uzbekistan in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Left Menu

India were on Thursday placed in Group D alongside Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand from June 15 to July 2.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 14:52 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 14:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India were on Thursday placed in Group D alongside Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand from June 15 to July 2. The draw ceremony was held in Bangkok.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the knockout stages. The four semifinalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup to be held in Peru. ''We are all excited with the group that we got at the draw. We will be facing some quality opponents, and the boys are really looking forward to it. Every footballer at every level wants to play against the best, and Japan are certainly one of the best in Asia,'' head coach Bibiano Fernandes said in a statement. ''Our previous batches have of course played against the teams like Uzbekistan and Vietnam, and we have had some good results against them, so we are very hopeful to reach our goal, which is to be the first Indian team to qualify for the (FIFA U-17) World Cup.'' The AFC U-17 Asian Cup will be held across four venues -- Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, Thammasat Stadium and BG Stadium, Pathum Thani, and Chonburi Stadium, Chonburi.

