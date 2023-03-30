Left Menu

Vice-captain's role shows my personal growth as cricketer: Axar Patel

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 16:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 16:37 IST
Vice-captain's role shows my personal growth as cricketer: Axar Patel
Axar Patel meeting Delhi Capitals' fan ahead of IPL 2023 (Image: DC). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' star all-rounder Axar Patel expressed his excitement about taking up the vice-captain's role for the IPL 2023, which begins on Friday. The all-rounder said, "The role of Vice-Captain being given to me shows my personal growth as a cricketer. I'm excited about taking on the new role. It'll be my and David's responsibility to get the best out of each and everyone in the squad."

Axar also spoke about returning to the Delhi Capitals' home ground after four years, saying, "It's always a different feeling when I join the DC camp. It was great to meet Ricky and speak to him about my new role in the team. It felt good to be welcomed by the DC fans at our home ground after so many years. The DC fans will be excited to cheer for us at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season." The Delhi Capitals vice-captain also wished Rishabh Pant a quick recovery, saying, "I'm in constant touch with Rishabh Pant. We'll definitely miss him and we wish that he recovers as soon as possible. Nobody can fill the gap that Rishabh has left. The entire DC family is praying for his recovery and his quick return to cricket."

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, 01 April 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023