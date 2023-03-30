Left Menu

Ready to host Rishabh Pant at Delhi stadium for DC's IPL matches, will create ramp till dugout: DDCA Director

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League will start on Friday with the clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. DC will play their first home game against Gujarat Titans on April 4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 17:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 17:39 IST
Ready to host Rishabh Pant at Delhi stadium for DC's IPL matches, will create ramp till dugout: DDCA Director
Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant. (Photo- Ricky Ponting Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Vipul Kashyap Ahead of the start of the 2023 Indian Premier League season, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director Shyam Sharma has said that the association is ready to host star Delhi Capitals batter and former skipper Rishabh Pant at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for his team's home matches and will create a special ramp for him.Rishabh Pant is recovering from injuries sustained in a horrific car accident last year.

The 2023 season of the Indian Premier League will start on Friday with the clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants from April 1. DC will play their first home game against Gujarat Titans on April 4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. "We are ready to host Rishabh Pant at the ground if he feels okay and Delhi Capitals allows it. We will take care of everything for him, be it picking him up from home or dropping him back. We will also create a special ramp till the dugout for his access," Sharma told ANI.

Ricky Ponting has expressed his desire to have Rishabh Pant at the dugout for all home games. "I have spoken to Rishabh a bit. We are hoping to get him involved this season. I would love to have him at all our home games. Having him in our dugout or our change room will be very special. However, David Warner will do a great job. He has been a successful franchise cricket captain in the past. He's excited to lead the team as well," Delhi Capitals quoted Ponting as saying. In the previous season, Delhi Capitals had finished at the fifth position in the points table with seven wins and an equal number of losses with a total of 14 points. They narrowly missed out on a playoff spot.

Delhi Capitals earlier had announced David Warner as captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Warner has stepped in for Rishabh Pant. All-rounder Axar Patel was been named the team's vice captain. The franchise also announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Ganguly has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past too, in the role of mentor, during the 2019 season.Delhi Capitals are likely to sign Bengal's Abishek Porel as a replacement for Pant ahead of IPL 2023, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The signing of Porel, which has not yet been formally confirmed, follows a number of training matches at a week-long training camp in New Delhi. Apart from being observed by the Capitals coaching staff, which is led by director of cricket Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ricky Ponting, Porel and three other uncapped wicketkeepers, Sheldon Jackson, Luvnith Sisodia, and Vivek Singh, have been put through a series of match simulation drills over the past week.

The Capitals' gamble on Porel follows his first complete domestic cricket season with Bengal when he impressed with his glove work but struggled to put up large runs across formats.He scored 22 runs in his three games for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including an undefeated knock of 20. In first-class cricket, he has marginally better stats, managing 695 runs at an average of over 30 with six half-centuries across 26 innings with a best of 73. Porel could still be a backup option for wicketkeeping, as the team is eager to test Sarfaraz Khan at the position. Throughout the past three domestic seasons, Sarfaraz has been in excellent batting shape.

Delhi Capitals squad strength: 25 players (Overseas 8) Players bought in IPL 2023 auction: Ishant Sharma (Rs 50 lakh), Phil Salt (Rs 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (Rs 4.60 crore).Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023