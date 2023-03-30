Himanta felicitates Lovlina; Assam signs MoU with Abhinav Bindra's firm for sports centre

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:31 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday felicitated pugilist Lovlina Borgohain on her recent gold medal win at the Women's World Boxing Championship.

The state government signed MoUs with Abhinav Bindra's company, and with Numaligarh Refinery Limited and OIL for setting up sports training centres in Guwahati and Jorhat respectively.

The CM felicitated the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist at the MoU signing ceremony.

''Lovlina has taken Assam and Indian sports to a new zenith. I had the great privilege to felicitate her for the stunning performance in the Boxing World Championship. Thank you @LovlinaBorgohai for encouraging so many of us and wishing you many more medals in the coming years,'' Sarma tweeted.

The two centres would be established at a cost of Rs 23.78 crore each.

The CM said the facilities will bring about qualitative improvement in the sporting arena and called upon all athletes to take benefit of these centres.

Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra lauded the state government's initiative and said that his organisation will also provide free medical facilities, including surgery, to any injured athlete.

