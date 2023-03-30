Soccer-Frankfurt ordered to partially close stadium after fan fireworks v Napoli - UEFA

Eintracht Frankfurt have been fined 70,000 euros ($76,314) and ordered to partially close their stadium for their next UEFA match after their fans lit fireworks and blocked passageways in last month's home loss to Napoli, European soccer's governing body said on Thursday. The Bundesliga club lost the first leg of their Champions League last-16 match in Germany 2-0, before exiting 5-0 on aggregate after a fraught return encounter when fans clashed with police in Naples prior to the match.

French side Nantes were fined a total of 66,125 euros for fans lighting fireworks, throwing objects, offensive messages and a pitch invasion. Their punishment also triggered a suspended partial stadium closure for their next UEFA competition match.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

