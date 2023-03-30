Left Menu

Soccer-CAS upholds life ban on former Haiti federation vice-president Grant

FIFA's life ban on former Haitian Football Federation vice-president Rosnick Grant from the sport will be upheld, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday. The fine imposed on Grant was reduced to 35,000 Swiss francs ($38,000), from 100,000 Swiss francs, due to the disproportionate salary conditions he was subject to in Haiti. Jean-Bart's life ban was overturned by CAS in February.

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 23:46 IST
Soccer-CAS upholds life ban on former Haiti federation vice-president Grant
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

FIFA's life ban on former Haitian Football Federation vice-president Rosnick Grant from the sport will be upheld, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Thursday. Soccer's world governing body investigated Grant as part of a probe into ex-Haitian football federation president Yves Jean-Bart following allegations of sexual harassment.

FIFA's Ethics Committee identified Grant as one of the perpetrators of sexual abuse and imposed a life ban on him in 2021. The fine imposed on Grant was reduced to 35,000 Swiss francs ($38,000), from 100,000 Swiss francs, due to the disproportionate salary conditions he was subject to in Haiti.

Jean-Bart's life ban was overturned by CAS in February. ($1 = 0.9140 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023