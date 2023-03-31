Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Atletico host Betis with unbeaten streaks on the line

Leaders Barcelona travel to Elche on Saturday, where they can briefly open up a 15-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who host Real Valladolid on Sunday. Barcelona's fixture against bottom club Elche serves as a brief interlude in the Catalan club's rivalry with Real, coming between a 2-1 league win over Carlo Ancelotti's side and next week's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 00:46 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Atletico host Betis with unbeaten streaks on the line

Atletico Madrid host Real Betis in LaLiga on Sunday and both teams will be motivated not just by their top-four aspirations but also a desire to preserve their unbeaten runs in the league. After a difficult start to the season, Diego Simeone's Atletico have hit their stride and prior to the international break, they eased to a 3-0 home victory over Valencia to extend their unbeaten run in LaLiga to 10 games.

Atletico boast the league's second best backline and have let in just four goals in their last 10 matches and their resurgence has been aided by Antoine Griezmann's timely return to form. The 32-year-old Frenchman was named LaLiga's player of the month for March after scoring two goals and recording an assist in his last three matches - a massive turnaround for the forward, who was forced to play a cameo role earlier this season due to a clause in his contract.

However, Atletico will have their work cut out against a team who have not tasted defeat in their last six league matches. Although Betis were knocked out of the Europa League in the round of 16 by Manchester United this month, their domestic form has been excellent and they have conceded only one goal in their last three games.

Fifth-placed Betis will be looking to close in on the top four and a potential place in next year's Champions League with victory over Atletico. Leaders Barcelona travel to Elche on Saturday, where they can briefly open up a 15-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid, who host Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Barcelona's fixture against bottom club Elche serves as a brief interlude in the Catalan club's rivalry with Real, coming between a 2-1 league win over Carlo Ancelotti's side and next week's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. Barcelona take a 1-0 lead into the second leg and are poised to inflict further damage on Real's hopes of winning silverware this season, having beaten them in the Spanish Super Cup final in January and all but extinguished their title chances.

Uncertainty still hangs over the league with almost half of the top-flight clubs locked in a battle for survival. Second-bottom Almeria and 11th-placed Mallorca are separated by only six points, and that gap could shrink even further this weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augus...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; ...

 Global
3
Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

 Sweden
4
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 LEO...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023