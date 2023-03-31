Soccer-Home fans only for Penarol v Nacional Uruguayan derby

Left Menu

The Club Atletico Penarol against Club Nacional de Football Uruguayan derby on Saturday will not be attended by visiting supporters due to violent incidents in past matches, Penarol said on Thursday. "Considering Nacional's refusals and the recommendations of the Ministry of the Interior, we have decided to make all seats available for our supporters," Penarol said.

The Club Atletico Penarol against Club Nacional de Football Uruguayan derby on Saturday will not be attended by visiting supporters due to violent incidents in past matches, Penarol said on Thursday. The clash in the Apertura and Clausura tournaments will no longer be played at the Centenario stadium following the decision of the First Division Professional League to move the game.

Nacional refused to receive the 400 tickets that Penarol were going to give them. "Considering Nacional's refusals and the recommendations of the Ministry of the Interior, we have decided to make all seats available for our supporters," Penarol said.

 

