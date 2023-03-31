Left Menu

Pope spent a second peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 31-03-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 12:49 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Pope Francis spent a second peaceful night in hospital, a Vatican source said on Friday, in the latest sign he is recovering well from a bronchitis infection.

The pope was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, raising fresh concerns over the health of the 86-year-old pontiff, who suffers from a number of ailments. However, the Vatican said on Thursday he was already much better after beginning treatment with antibiotics and would probably be discharged within a few days.

The Vatican expects to issue another bulletin on Francis's progress later on Friday, the source said. It was not clear whether the pope would be able to participate in any of the upcoming Holy Week events - one of the busiest periods in the Church calendar, which kicks off with Palm Sunday on April 2.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

