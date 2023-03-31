2nd Division League: FC Goa Development Team, Ambernath United Atlanta FC share spoils

FC Goa's Development Team registered the first point of their 2nd Division League 2022-23 campaign as they shared spoils with Ambernath United Atlanta FC following a 3-3 draw at the Nagoa Panchayat Ground on Thursday. Himanshu Patil, Ashley Koli and Arif Shaikh found the back of the net for the visitors, while Delton Colaco, Jordan Borges and Bryson Pereira scored Goa's goals.

Earlier in the day, FC Goa Development Team coach Sugitesh Mandrekar rang in as many as four changes to his playing XI that started in the recent clash against ARA FC. Despite the huge overhaul, the young Gaurs started off on a strong note, breaking the deadlock in the 9th minute itself. Reezvon played a lovely cross in from the right flank and following a number of poor touches in the box by the visitors, the ball fell right in front of an unmarked Delton, who beat the keeper from inside the six-yard box.

The goal served as a wake-up call for Ambernath, who first equalized and then took the lead within the next six minutes. Their skipper, Himanshu Patil headed home in the 14th minute to bring the scoresheet back to level terms, before Ashley Koli's strike in the 16th minute handed the visitors the advantage. That, though, did not last long as FC Goa were awarded a penalty in the 27th minute. Jordan, who stepped up to take the spot-kick and sent goalkeeper Rahul Murali the wrong way as his attempt struck the left upright before deflecting in.

The remainder of the first period witnessed end-to-end action with both teams creating a handful of chances to regain the lead. Despite their best efforts, however, the scores remained tied at 2-2 until half-time. Ambernath United Atlanta FC got the breakthrough with a goal in the 62nd minute when Arif Shaikh guided home a lovely pass from the right with a firm shot that beat the onrushing goalkeeper.

The young Gaurs, however, did not give up and had other plans as evidenced from Bryson's strike in the 75th minute. When the Ambernath shot-stopper failed to latch on to a wayward pass that came his way, Shitaljit Atom stole the ball from him, moved further out wide and fired a cross towards the far post for Bryson to head home. Both teams then intensified their attacks in search of a late winner, but the clock ran out before another goal and the match ended in a draw. In their next 2nd Division League assignment, the FC Goa Development Team will face Hyderabad FC Reserves at Bengaluru on April 3. (ANI)

